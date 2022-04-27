Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary named 2022 charity partner for Kinder Beauty

ERIE — Kinder Beauty Box, a vegan, cruelty-free cosmetics subscription service, has announced that Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary will be one of its charity partners for 2022.

That means that the sanctuary will receive 1% of each Kinder Beauty Box sale.

Luvin Arms is a nonprofit sanctuary for abused and neglected farm animals; Kinder strictly vets all of its products to guarantee that every item is cruelty-free, vegan and clean, according to the company.

“Giving back is in Kinder Beauty’s DNA, and we always take pride in helping organizations that help animals,” Kinder co-founder and CEO Andrew Bernstein said in a prepared statement. “Kinder Beauty’s relationship with Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary is extra special because of their close proximity to our Colorado headquarters. Having actually had a chance to meet their compassionate team and spend time with the amazing rescued animals who call Luvin Arms home, it’s an honor to call Luvin Arms one of our official charity partners for 2022.”