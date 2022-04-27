Boulder’s Snow Peak Capital buys majority stake in marketing firm

BOULDER — Private equity firm Snow Peak Capital LLC has purchased a majority stake in New Jersey-based multi-channel marketing communications company Sandy Alexander Inc.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sandy Alexander was founded about six decades ago.
Global Endowment Management provided equity financing alongside Snow Peak and debt financing was provided by PNC Bank, according to a Snow Peak news release.
“Snow Peak has a long track-record of success with investing in businesses to achieve growth and margin improvement,” said Anthony Chirikos, partner at Snow Peak. “We plan to support Sandy Alexander with the investments and resources it needs to achieve future growth, both organically and through acquisitions.”
