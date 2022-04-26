Ziggi’s named again to fastest-growing list

MEAD — Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC, which recently moved its headquarters to Mead from Longmont, has been ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the nation by two national companies.

Financial Times placed the coffee company at 194 on its 2022 list, up from 313 a year prior. It also was recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500 list.

The Financial Times list is compiled based on companies’ compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2017 and 2020. According to a press release from the company, Ziggi’s has experienced significant growth throughout the pandemic as its drive-thru models were an effective way to serve customers in a socially distanced framework.

“Ziggi’s is honored to again be ranked on the prestigious Financial Times: The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies,” Justin Livingston, Ziggi’s vice president of franchise development, said in a written statement. “The massive jump on the list is a testament to Ziggi’s incredible growth backed by an unwavering commitment to only bring on the very best franchisees.”