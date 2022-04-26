Senate ag committee tables water speculation bill

A bill that would have further curtailed the ability of farmers to sell water for which they own the rights was tabled at the Colorado General Assembly, the Colorado Sun reports.

Opponents of the bill worried that it would affect the ability of farmers to compete with cities for water.