OnKure expands with new laboratory for cancer-drug research

BOULDER — OnKure Inc. has expanded its workspace for its therapeutics division with the opening of a new research laboratory. The biopharmaceutical company will use the space to develop new treatments for cancer.
OnKure president and CEO Tony Piscopio said the lab space will enable the company to develop chemical synthesis techniques to be used in discovering new cancer treatments.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new research laboratory and expansion of our in-house discovery capabilities in support of the Company’s rapid growth trajectory,” Piscopio said in a statement.
Piscopio cited the company’s fast growth and Boulder’s concentration of similar biotech companies as key to its future plans.
“We are proud to be a part of this innovative Boulder biotech hub — which is full of talent and has a history of groundbreaking science — and look forward to making our mark,” Piscopio said in a statement..
OnKure recently raised $55 million in a round of Series B fundraising, and is continuing trials of treatments intended to aid patients with advanced mutations of certain melanomas. OnKure operates out of the Gunbarrel neighborhood in northeast Boulder at 6707 Winchester Circle.
OnKure president and CEO Tony Piscopio said the lab space will enable the company to develop chemical synthesis techniques to be used in discovering new cancer treatments.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new research laboratory and expansion of our in-house discovery capabilities in support of the Company’s rapid growth trajectory,” Piscopio said in a statement.
Piscopio cited the company’s fast growth and Boulder’s concentration of similar biotech companies as key to its future plans.
“We are proud to be a part of this innovative Boulder biotech hub — which is full of talent and has a history of groundbreaking science — and look forward to making our mark,” Piscopio said in a statement..
OnKure recently raised $55 million in a round of Series B fundraising, and is continuing trials of treatments intended to aid patients with advanced mutations of certain melanomas. OnKure operates out of the Gunbarrel neighborhood in northeast Boulder at 6707 Winchester Circle.
