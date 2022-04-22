Snarf’s Sandwiches opening first mountaintown shop in Dillon

DILLON — Boulder-born Snarf’s Sandwiches is opening its first outpost west of the Front Range in Dillon.

The location will be located at 765 W. Anemone Trail.

“For me, it’s all about making people happy in the best way I know how — by sharing food that brings me joy,” Snarf’s founder Jimmy Seidel said in a prepared statement. “When the opportunity arose to open a shop in Dillon, I jumped on it. It’s a perfect spot for us to reach people enjoying all the fun things the mountains have to offer. I have a feeling we’ll see a lot of people who are regulars at some of our other neighborhood locations.”

The Dillon location, Snarf’s 27th restaurant, is expected to open this spring or summer.