Enveda Therapeutics hires HR executive

BOULDER — Enveda Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company that does business as Enveda Biosciences and uses artificial intelligence to identify potential therapeutics that occur in nature, has hired Robert Buckley as its new chief people officer.

Buckley previously held the same title with software-as-a-service company RainFocus LLC.

“Robert is exactly who Enveda needs as we hit the next phase of our growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to have Robert as our chief people officer,” Enveda CEO Viswa Colluru said in a prepared statement. “Robert has been a leader for more than 30 years, implementing talent strategies that drive growth, support business transformation and create best-in-class cultures for health care and technology businesses. A central vision for our company is to create a place where people do their life’s best work. Robert’s leadership will be critical to realizing this vision, as we continue to grow and develop Enveda’s most important asset, our people.”