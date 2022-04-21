Techstars adds pair of women execs

BOULDER — Startup accelerator Techstars has hired Aparna Ramaswamy as its new chief human capital officer, and Kimberly Smith has been appointed to the newly formed role as chief capital formation officer.

“The best capital — whether human or financial — will pave the way for Techstars in its ambition to become the largest pre-seed investor, ” CEO Maëlle Gavet said in a prepared statement. “These two deeply talented and experienced operational leaders will help Techstars continue its growth worldwide for our proven and scalable investment business.”

Ramaswamy previously held a similar role at Success Academy Charter Schools in New York, and Smith was previously a partner with hedge fund Owl Creek Asset Management.