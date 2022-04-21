Sobr Safe launches $10.9M public offering

BOULDER — Sobr Safe Inc. (OTCMKTS: SOBR), a company that is developing touch-based alcohol detection systems, has registered a public offering with the goal of raising $10.9 million.

The offering will consist of 2.66 million units at a price of $4.50 per unit. Each unit will include one share of common stock, plus one warrant that can be exercised for another share of common stock.

Sobr Safe began commercializing its products earlier this year, primarily targeting commercial fleets that need to ensure their employees are not under the influence of alcohol. According to its financial report for the 2021 fiscal year, the company expects to bring in its first revenue during the first quarter of 2022.