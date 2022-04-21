Lockheed ‘Skunk Works’ leader joins Sierra Space as COO

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp., a Louisville-based spinoff from Sierra Nevada Corp., has hired Jeff Babione as the company’s chief operating officer.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

Babione was previously the general manager of Lockheed Martin Corp’s (NYSE: LMT) Advanced Development Program, more commonly known as “Skunk Works.”

“Jeff is an exceptional leader who brings to Sierra Space a wealth of talent, experience and shared passion for achieving our vision,” Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “We are delighted to have Jeff join our leadership team, and I know his proven track record in leading complex aerospace businesses and programs will be a great asset as we build the first commercial platform in space.”

SSC’s two main aerospace projects are the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station starting next year; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.