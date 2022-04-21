Greeley Friday Fests announce concert lineup

GREELEY — Greeley’s Friday Fests are returning this summer, with a lineup featuring popular local bands such as Chain Station and Chicano Heat. The summer festivals include opportunities for downtown businesses and local artists alike.

The Cordovas will kick off the series of festivals May 27, with their performance expected to begin around 6:30 p.m. Other long-standing Greeley events will be jump-started with Friday Fest, including Josh Hoyer and Soul Collective opening Greeley’s Blues Jam June 3, and Jesse Cornett and the Revolvers blasting off the Greeley Stampede June 10. Friday Fests will conclude with a celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.

One notable feature of Friday Fests is their “go-cup” policy, which allows people to drink alcoholic beverages purchased from local businesses anywhere within the festival area. While people are allowed to bring in outside food and seating, all alcoholic beverages must be purchased from businesses participating in the festival.

Friday Fests involve closing Eighth and Ninth streets between Lincoln Park and Eighth Avenue in downtown Greeley to create a block-party atmosphere. This stretch of Ninth Street is home to Greeley staples such as Luna’s Tacos and Tequila and Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant.

The full lineup for concerts can be viewed at the official Friday Fest FaceBook page.