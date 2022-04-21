Chicago developer breaks ground on $400M Denver office tower

DENVER — A Chicago-based development company breaks ground Thursday on a 30-story office tower in downtown Denver.

The Denver Gazette reports that Riverside Investment & Development Co. is building the $400 million project at 1900 Lawrence St. The building will encompass more than 700,000 square feet of office space and 100,000 square feet of retail.