Boulder Medical Center brings on new CEO, CFO

BOULDER — Boulder Medical Center has named a new leadership team after the departure of several executives in recent months.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

Donna Basden began her role as CEO of Boulder Medical Center April 4, after the retirement of interim CEO Mindy Markley and the departure of Patrick Menzies, who served as CEO for almost seven years.

Donna Basden is the first woman to serve as CEO of Boulder Medical Center. Photo courtesy Boulder Medical Center.

Basden served as chief operating officer for Albuquerque’s Lovelace Medical Group for eight years before taking the lead in Boulder.

Basden is the first woman to lead the Boulder medical organization since its founding in 1949. Basden cited Boulder Medical Center’s commitment to patient care as a key component of its work.

“BMC’s commitment to patient-centered care is more than words. I have witnessed a consistent theme in the way care decisions are made and care is delivered throughout the organization,” Basden said in a statement.

Brian Wood took the helm as chief financial officer in February, after serving as corporate controller for Provo, Utah-based Revere Health. Revere Health employs nearly 300 medical professionals in Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

Wood took on the role after the retirement of Steve Schwartz, who worked with Boulder Medical Center for more than 30 years.

“I joined Boulder Medical Center because the physicians and staff are a community-focused,

independent, multi-specialty group that strives to deliver quality care for their patients,” Wood said in a statement.

Boulder Medical Center board president Heather Bright Hoffmeyer spoke to the new leadership’s experience with large medical systems as key to Boulder Medical Center’s growth.

“Donna and Brian are engaged and enthusiastic leaders with a breadth of experience and focus on patient-centered care who will guide Boulder Medical Center into the future,” Hoffmeyer said in a statement.

Boulder Medical Center was founded in 1949 and operates five Boulder County medical facilities. The organization employs about 300 people.