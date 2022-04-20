Woodward appoints new vice president of strategy

FORT COLLINS — William John Godsman will join Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) on May 2 as corporate vice president of strategy and business development. Godsman joins the manufacturing company after almost 12 years within different divisions of General Electric.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

Godsman’s responsibilities will include transitioning some company functions to digital processes, as well as overseeing Woodward’s business development and strategies.

Woodward CEO Thomas Gendron spoke to Godsman’s experience with mergers and acquisitions as helpful in his new role.

“His proven track record of success leading M&A and strategy, and his connectivity to the financial markets, will greatly benefit Woodward,” Gendron said in a statement.

Godsman worked for more than eight years with GE Aviation before moving to its corporate office as vice president of global business development. Godsman also has experience with Deutsche Bank.

Godsman will join Woodward’s headquarters in Fort Collins, where it has had a presence since 1955.