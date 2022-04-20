Contractor seeks payment for restoration of Windsor property

WINDSOR — An Aurora-based construction and restoration company has filed a lawsuit in Weld County District Court seeking payment for work performed on a property at 840 Diamond Valley Parkway in Windsor.
The property there is owned by S&E Investments LLC, a company operated by Greeley resident Masoud Shirazi, who also is named in the lawsuit.
Filing the lawsuit Friday was CJ Restoration Inc., which does business at 12385 E. Cornell Ave. in Aurora.
CJ Restoration claims that it had a contract dated Sept. 17, 2020, to restore the property in Windsor, which had been damaged in 2013 and 2019 and was insured. CJ said in the lawsuit that it negotiated the settlement with Travelers Indemnity Co. and alleges that Travelers paid S&E Investments, which in turn did not forward payment to CJ.
CJ claims that it is entitled to payment of between $2.5 million and $2.3 million; a typographical error in the lawsuit makes the total unclear, and a call to CJ’s attorney to clarify was not returned. CJ also seeks court costs and expenses.
A call to Shirazi seeking comment also was not returned.
The case in Weld County District Court is 2022cv30239.
The property there is owned by S&E Investments LLC, a company operated by Greeley resident Masoud Shirazi, who also is named in the lawsuit.
Filing the lawsuit Friday was CJ Restoration Inc., which does business at 12385 E. Cornell Ave. in Aurora.
CJ Restoration claims that it had a contract dated Sept. 17, 2020, to restore the property in Windsor, which had been damaged in 2013 and 2019 and was insured. CJ said in the lawsuit that it negotiated the settlement with Travelers Indemnity Co. and alleges that Travelers paid S&E Investments, which in turn did not forward payment to CJ.
CJ claims that it is entitled to payment of between $2.5 million and $2.3 million; a typographical error in the lawsuit makes the total unclear, and a call to CJ’s attorney to clarify was not returned. CJ also seeks court costs and expenses.
A call to Shirazi seeking comment also was not returned.
The case in Weld County District Court is 2022cv30239.
