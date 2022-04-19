Health4Heroes to host Guardian Games for first responders

LOVELAND — Nonprofit organization Health4Heroes is hosting the Guardian Games, a fitness competition and expo for military personnel and first responders, on June 22 at the Loveland Sports Park.

The event “is designed to engage the community in healthy competition, activities, games, and social interaction while showcasing support for our local heroes,” according to an H4H news release.

Registration for the fitness competition is $250 and open through June 4.

“We’re thrilled to kick-off this exciting event,” Health4Heroes founder Nick Dunagan said in the release. “Our intention is to hold the Guardian Games & Expo annually, as a way to bring our community together for a fun-filled event in support of our local heroes.”