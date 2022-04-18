Hotel occupancy continues upward climb; Greeley tops the list

Hotels in Colorado continue their upward climb, both seasonally and as they recover from the past two pandemic years.

Statewide, March occupancy was at 63.7%, up from 51.3% in March last year. Year to date, occupancy statewide was 58.4%, up from 43.3% a year prior, according to information provided by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

In Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, Greeley hotels continued to top the charts at 70.8% occupancy for the month of March, with an average daily rate of $97.31.

That was followed by Loveland hotels, with 65.1% occupancy and average daily rate of $113.49.

Longmont hotel rooms were 63.6% occupied during the month of March at a $100.29 average rate.

Boulder hotel rooms, at the highest average daily rate of any community in the region at $153.05, saw an occupancy of 62.7%.

Rooms in Fort Collins were occupied 55% of the time at an average rate of $109.88.

The U.S. Highway 36 corridor saw a 53.7% occupancy and an average daily rate of $120.05.

Finally, Estes Park, which typically will see greater tourism impact than other communities in the region, saw just 35.3% occupancy for March but still maintained a high average room rate of $147.96.