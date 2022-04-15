Home » Industry News » Agribusiness



Peach growers evaluate damage from below-freezing temps

By  — 

PALISADE — Temperatures below freezing this week have Palisade peach growers evaluating whether the cold temps damaged this year’s crop.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reported that growers were busy this week evaluating the damage to buds. Their first looks seemed to confirm some damage but perhaps not enough to cause a severe disruption to the harvest.


 