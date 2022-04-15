Funding Friday: Sierra Space up to $21M in latest fundraising

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Schoolcraft Capital LLC , a Boulder boutique investment firm, raised $23.4 million in its Shearwater Fund LP over the last reporting period. The fund, which was launched in 2017, has raised $64.4 million in total.

, a Boulder boutique investment firm, raised $23.4 million in its over the last reporting period. The fund, which was launched in 2017, has raised $64.4 million in total. Boulder home financing company Neat Capital Inc. raised $3 million in simple agreement for future equity funds.

Sierra Space Corp., the Broomfield spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp., has upped its most recent fundraising effort to $21.1 million.