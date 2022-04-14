Nonprofits, first responders plan Emergency Fair

FORT COLLINS — The Red Cross will join with other nonprofits and governmental groups to conduct an Emergency Fair, Saturday, April 16.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poudre Fire Authority Training Center, 3400 W. Vine Drive. The Red Cross is partnering with Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, Poudre Fire Authority District, Uphelp, United Way of Larimer County, Serve 6.8, Leta911 and Lutheran Family Services.

The free event is designed to prepare residents for disasters brought on by climate change, including intense storms, heavier rain, higher temperatures, severe droughts and record-setting wildfires. It will include: