League of Women Voters plans Earth Week event

FORT COLLINS — The League of Women Voters of Larimer County will conduct an Earth Week event April 19 at the Oval Pavilion at Fossil Creek Park, 5821 S. Lemay Ave.

The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature several speakers, including Heidi Pruess, Larimer County smart and sustainability manager; Dr. Emily Fischer of Colorado State University and Science Moms; and Madzie Boyle, a student representing Pretty Brainy.

Representatives from other climate-change organizations will also be available to speak with attendees about ways that everyone can help combat climate change.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic meal and their own chairs. Free parking is available, and the site is wheelchair accessible. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Heart of the Rockies Church, 6501 Brittany St., Fort Collins.

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan political organization.