Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Human Bean plans Earth Day promotion to benefit Audubon Rockies

By  — 

FORT COLLINS — Human Bean Northern Colorado is partnering with High Country Gardens and Audubon Rockies for an Earth Day promotion, April 22.

The local coffee chain will donate 10% of Earth Day sales from its 1822 S. College Ave. location  to Audubon Rockies, a nonprofit focused on bird conservation. Customers at any Human Bean location also will receive a free flower-seed packet from High Country Gardens, while supplies last.Audubon Rockies is the regional office of the National Audubon Society for Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.


 