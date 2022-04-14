Community Builder Awards to celebrate region’s nonprofits

BizWest will celebrate nonprofits, May 12, at the inaugural Community Builder Awards, recognizing nonprofit organizations and individuals, as well as individuals and companies from the for-profit sector for their volunteer or philanthropic activities.

Awards will be presented in eight categories:

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year Award.

Nonprofit Executive of the Year.

Nonprofit (organization) of the Year.

Social Enterprise.

Corporate Citizen of the Year.

Corporate Volunteer of the Year.

In-Kind Supporter.

Next Generation Leadership.

Winners will be honored at a reception, May 12, at Grace Place in Berthoud. More information, including category descriptions, is available here.

The program is supported by a coalition of nonprofit organizations, including the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming, the Broomfield Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Community Foundation Boulder County, Kaiser Permanente, Pathways, United Way of Larimer County, United Way of Weld County and the Weld Community Foundation. FirstBank is the title sponsor for the program.