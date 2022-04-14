Chautauqua receives national award

BOULDER — Boulder’s Chautauqua Park has received national recognition as this year’s ELGL Knope Award winner.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

Each year, the Engaging Local Government Leaders network selects the best places in local government. Chautauqua was selected from among 32 locations nationwide.

The award is named after Leslie Knope, the character from the show Parks and Recreation.

This year’s focus was on historic and cultural sites.

Colorado Chautauqua was nominated by the city. The site is owned by the city and operated by both the city and long-term leaseholder, Colorado Chautauqua Association (CCA).

“Colorado Chautauqua is a place our community comes to listen to music in the auditorium, stay in a historic cottage, have fun in the park, enjoy beautiful views, and hike on amazing trails,” said Ali Rhodes, parks director for the city. “Winning the Knope Award is our opportunity to share Chautauqua on a national scale. The entire site is a testament to a long-standing partnership, with CCA and the city working together to provide a place where there is something for everyone.”

The historic site has more than a million visitors each year and the auditorium at the facility has hosted concerts since 1898.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.