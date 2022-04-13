Westminster food truck park planned on city-owned land

WESTMINSTER — A vacant, roughly half-acre parcel of city-owned land at West 70th Avenue and Grove Street in Westminster will soon be the home of Run Westy Run, a planned food truck park operated by Sanchez Range LLC.
The project is proposed to “feature local food trucks, a stationary bar structure, and outdoor seating areas,” according to Westminster planning documents. “The concept also provides community gathering space and programming for cultural and community events such as live music, art and group meetings that will support the development of a music district, as well as improve community safety and vitality through increased pedestrian traffic and commercial activity.”
Run Westy Run was initially expected to open nearly a year ago, but the “COVID-19 pandemic created supply chain issues” and delayed the process, according to planning documents.
The food truck park is now set to open on April 29.
The Westminster City Council this week approved a five-year lease with Sanchez Range that will generate $54,520 over the term.
“I really like this project. It’s a great way to activate a vacant, weird parcel that we currently own,” Westminster Councilwoman Sarah Nurmela said.
