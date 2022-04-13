Colorado bankruptcies decline 33% in March

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 33.4% in March compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021 and thus far in 2022.

Filings also dropped in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties compared with the year-ago period.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 446 bankruptcy filings in March, compared with 670 in March 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 1,099 bankruptcy filings, compared with 1,631 in the first quarter of 2021, down 32.6%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: