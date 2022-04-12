Yoga Pod buys Yoga Loft to add third location

BOULDER — Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned yoga studio in Boulder, has acquired Yoga Loft. The Yoga Loft space will reopen as Yoga Pod’s third location this summer.

“Yoga Loft has been a beautiful 10-year wave and now a deep surrender and letting go. I am pleased to announce that Nicole and Gerry Wienholt will be the new stewards of this beautiful space,” Jeff Bailey, owner of Yoga Loft, said in a press statement. “Nicole, Gerry and their teachers have a passion for yoga and the community it fosters. With Yoga Pod as the new name, this incredible community space will continue being an asset for south Boulder to enjoy.”

Yoga Pod will remodel the 4,500-square-foot space, according to the press statement.

“We feel honored to be the stewards of the continuation of the yoga tradition in the beautiful space. We want yoga to positively impact more people, so we are expanding the love and joy we have with our current Yoga Pod family in Boulder and Longmont to the south Boulder community,” said Nicole Wienholt, co-owner of Yoga Pod.

The Wienholts will continue to own and operate the central Boulder and Longmont facilities, along with the new south Boulder location.

“Our philosophy is: What we think is what we create — and we have been thinking about expanding Yoga Pod to south Boulder for 10 years. We never lost sight of this vision and now it is all coming to fruition,” Gerry Wienholt said.