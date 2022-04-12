Tetra Insights adds three to executive team

BOULDER — Tetra Insights Inc., a Boulder-based provider of data about customers, has added three people to its executive team.

Amy Mustoe has been appointed vice president of customer experience.

Torin Taylor serves as vice president of engineering.

Josh Wexler is chief product officer.

Tetra, which describes its business as providing “enterprises with authentic user insights to make better business decisions,” has hundreds of companies using its platform including LexisNexis, Trellix and Twilio Segment. The platform includes tools for analyzing user research and transcription and tagging for analysis.

“The impact of gaining reliable and trustworthy customer insights is rapidly evolving and increasing in importance for brands, especially those that have experienced a surge in customer demand due to the pandemic,” Michael Bamberger, founder and CEO of Tetra Insights, said in a written statement. “To meet this demand, we are privileged to have found Amy, Torin and Josh who have a unique combination of experience to fill these critical executive leadership roles and who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our organization. We are well poised for our next stage of growth.”

Mustoe will oversees research operations, technical support and customer success. She joined Tetra from Automox, an IT cloud ops provider, where she served in a similar role.

Taylor will lead Tetra’s data and development. He joined the company with global, government and startup experience working for brands such as Pandora Jewelry and Under Armour.

Wexler is responsible for Tetra’s strategic product direction, including product design, development and management. He joined Tetra from Chopra Global, a health care company, where he served as chief product officer and launched the Chopra Meditation app.