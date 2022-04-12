KGA Studio Architects decamps Louisville for Denver

LOUISVILLE — Boulder-born KGA Studio Architects PC has outgrown its Boulder County roots and will soon move its headquarters from Louisville to Denver’s York Street Yards business park.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

The company’s permanent address will be 3881 Steele St., but KGA will next week move into a temporary office nearby as buildout is completed. The agency expects to be in its permanent space by October.

KGA’s business has “grown exponentially over the pandemic,” KGA marketing director Andrea Thomas told BizWest. “One of the driving factors [in the decision to relocate to Denver] was that we were really just in need of a bigger space.”

KGA has been growing and evolving since its first incarnation in 1977 as Knudson & Associates, founded by John Knudson in Boulder.

In 1989 it changed its name to Knudson Gloss Architects to include senior partner Jerry Gloss. Continued growth brought partner Paul Mahony into the firm in 1993, and John Guilliams was named a partner in 2014. Jennifer Williams became managing partner the same year.

The company now has about two dozen employees and has added a handful of workers since the start of the pandemic.

As workers began returning to the office last year, “we got to the point where we just didn’t have enough desks for people,” Thomas said.

Staffers were split between two offices in the same building on Spruce Street in Louisville, and “that’s just not as conducive to collaboration — having essentially an east wing and a west wing,” she said.

The York Street Yards offices are “really spaces meant for creatives, and it’s in an exciting and up and coming area of Denver,” Thomas said.

KGA serves “clients all along the Front Range from Boulder down to Colorado Springs and beyond,” she said. “The new location felt like it would be a little more central, a little more accessible.”

If you’re a Boulder County client and don’t want to make the trek down U.S. Highway 36, have no fear — “We’re always happy to go to our clients,” Thomas said.