Farmers not likely to cash in on high wheat prices

Wheat prices, thanks to the war in Ukraine, may be sky high, but Colorado farmers don’t expect to make a killing on it. In fact, they’re hoping to at least get a partial crop this year.

That’s because drought, high crop inputs, inability to plant more acreage, insects and more are all factors that will limit what farmers can earn from the crop this year, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.


 