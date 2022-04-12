Farmers not likely to cash in on high wheat prices

Wheat prices, thanks to the war in Ukraine, may be sky high, but Colorado farmers don’t expect to make a killing on it. In fact, they’re hoping to at least get a partial crop this year.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

That’s because drought, high crop inputs, inability to plant more acreage, insects and more are all factors that will limit what farmers can earn from the crop this year, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.