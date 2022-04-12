Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance



Dr. Molly Decker

Decker named physician executive at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

GREELEY and LOVELAND — Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center has named Dr. Molly Decker as its new physician executive to lead the cancer centers at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and McKee Medical Center in Loveland.  

Decker provides leadership to the cancer centers while also continuing to practice clinically. She is a member of  the Banner MD Anderson leadership team and will work with other Banner MD Anderson leaders to align the Northern Colorado program with Arizona and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.  

Decker is a general surgeon specializing in breast and oncologic procedures. She joined Banner Health in  2013 and Banner MD Anderson in 2018. She serves as chair of the cancer committee for Banner Health in  Northern Colorado and has been the surgical oncology regional department lead for Banner MD Anderson in  Northern Colorado since 2018. “I look forward to strategically advancing cancer care for our community in this  role,” she said in a written statement.

“Dr. Decker is an exceptional leader who has made significant contributions to our program,” said Dr. Rogerio  Lilenbaum, senior physician executive for oncology at Banner MD Anderson and Banner Health. “She has the skills, the experience and the vision to lead the Northern Colorado program toward a future of growth and  high-quality cancer care.”


 