Colorado Farm Bureau appoints new director of national affairs

CENTENNIAL — The Colorado Farm Bureau has named Ashley House as its new director of national affairs. House will begin serving in the role April 18.

The director of national affairs is expected to advocate for the bureau’s interests on a national level, including through monitoring federal legislation and communicating with Colorado’s congressional delegation.

House comes to the role with experience as executive vice president and CEO of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, and she plans to continue the bureau’s work in aiding Colorado farmers and ranchers.

“The empathy this staff has for the industry and the challenges we face as ranching families is palpable, and I can’t wait to advocate for our members with that shared sense of passion,” House said in a statement.

In addition to advocating for agriculture in Colorado, the 103-year-old organization founded Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance, which is now operated by the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co.