BizWest earns five awards in SPJ’s Top of the Rockies competition

DENVER — BizWest staff captured five awards in the Society of Professional Journalists’ four-state Top of the Rockies competition.
The awards were announced at the Denver Press Club Saturday and included journalists from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Awards were presented for work published in 2021, with work “judged on overall excellence, service to the community, and contributions to the public’s understanding of issues and events.” Judges also were able to consider depth of research, quality of presentation, and difficulty in obtaining information.
News outlets are grouped according to size of newsrooms, with BizWest competing in the medium category.
BizWest honorees included:
- First Place, Business News: Lucas High, Tommy Wood and Christopher Wood, for coverage of the Marshall Fire.
- First Place, Editorials: Christopher Wood.
- Third Place, Business Feature: Ken Amundson, “Farmers embrace micro energy projects to cut cost, add to the grid.”
- Third Place, Public Service: Dan Mika, “There’s COVID. And ‘Long COVID.’”
- Third Place, Business Enterprise Reporting: Dan Mika, “As it shuttered stores, Alfalfa’s Market past-due with vendors by millions of dollars.”