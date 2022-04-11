Agfinity appoints interim CEO

LOVELAND — Dan Riddle, Agfinity Inc.’s executive vice president of feed and grain, has been appointed the agricultural co-op’s interim CEO. Riddle assumed the role April 1 after 25 years with the Loveland-based cooperative.

Riddle promised to maintain Agfinity’s connections with farmers and consumers, praising previous CEO Jason Brancel’s work with the cooperative.

“It is a great honor to serve this cooperative, its employees, member-owners, and customers in the role of interim CEO,” Riddle said in a statement.

Jason Brancel had served as CEO of Agfinity for six years before moving to his role as CEO of Riceland Foods Inc. Business moves during his tenure included moving Agfinity’s headquarters from Eaton to Loveland.

Agfinity, which specializes in agronomy and sells agricultural products, will continue its nationwide search for a new CEO.