YMCA to sell some water shares to Estes Park

ESTES PARK — The YMCA of the Rockies has sold some of its water shares to the town of Estes Park in exchange for an agreement to treat the Y camp’s water in perpetuity.

Fresh Water News reported about the multi-million dollar agreement. The YMCA owns 312 shares of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project. The deal with Estes Park involves 32 of those shares, valued today at about $60,000 per share.