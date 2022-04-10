Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Murdocks may move into vacant JCPenney store

By  — 

FORT COLLINS — Murdocks Ranch and Home Supply may move into the vacant JCPenney store at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins.

The Coloradoan reported that the store has taken out a building permit to allow the company to remodel and restructure the store to meet its retailing needs.


 