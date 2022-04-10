Murdocks may move into vacant JCPenney store

FORT COLLINS — Murdocks Ranch and Home Supply may move into the vacant JCPenney store at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

The Coloradoan reported that the store has taken out a building permit to allow the company to remodel and restructure the store to meet its retailing needs.