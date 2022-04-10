Estes teacher to receive economics education award

ESTES PARK — Estes Park middle school teacher Jeff Arnold will receive the 2022 Koelbel Enterprising Teacher of the Year for his work at teaching economic principles.

The Economic Literacy Colorado organization said in a press statement that the award, the 35th annual, “recognizes exemplary teaching of economic or personal financial education, which provides students with essential skills to use in their personal, professional and civic lives.

Arnold teaches U.S. history to eighth graders.

“I’m honored to be named the Koelbel Enterprising Teacher of the Year. A good foundation of economics concepts and a knowledge of personal financial literacy has never been more important than it is now in the United States,” Arnold said in a written statement. “This information allows people to make better decisions in everything from elections to how best to spend one’s own money. This award is especially gratifying because it recognizes an entire teaching career, not a single event, and I thank those responsible for selecting me.”

Debbie Pierce, president and CEO of Economic Literacy Colorado, said Arnold “embodies the spirit of this award by inspiring students to learn about economics and understand their important role in our economy. He goes above and beyond by serving as a resource to teachers in his school and the district, and he’s made a positive impact on generations of Estes Park students over the course of his long career.”

Arnold will receive the award, and a $2,000 cash award, at the Economic Literacy Colorado Donor Appreciation Breakfast on April 27.

The award is named for Buz and Sherri Koelbel, longstanding supporters of Economic Literacy Colorado and the teaching of economics and personal finance to teachers and students.