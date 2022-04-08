Statera Biopharma to release annual report late

FORT COLLINS — Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) filed forms this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the deadline for filing its annual report.

“Statera Biopharma has been unable to complete its financial statements for the full year 2021 due to a delay experienced in completing its financial statements and other disclosures in the annual report,” the company’s disclosure said. “As a result, the company is still in the process of compiling required information to complete the annual report and its independent registered public accounting firm requires additional time to complete its audit of the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021 to be included in the annual report.”

Statera, which is attempting to develop next-generation therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, said it expects to be able to file its annual report by April 15.