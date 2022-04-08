Fort Collins Old Town Ben & Jerry’s sold

The longtime franchisee of the Old Town staple Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop sold the location to Fort Collins resident Jessi Norris, according to the Coloradoan.

The shop has operated for 26 years in its location at 1 Old Town Square, Suite 100, Fort Collins.