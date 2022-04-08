Former Loveland Elks Lodge building to be converted into live music venue

LOVELAND — The former Elks Lodge building at 103 East Fourth Street is set to become a live music performance venue after being sold to a local investor.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Community Builder Awards!
BizWest Media is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations.
The buyer is Michael Pelphrey, who owns Berthoud-based general contractor Aslan Construction Inc. He purchased the 25,500-square-foot, 100-year-old building for $1.85 million last month. Julius Tabert from CBRE Group Inc. represented Pelphrey in the sale.
“The acoustics in there are just straight-up outstanding,” Pelphry told BizWest. “Acoustics are a difficult thing, and the way the space is oriented makes a huge difference.”
Pelphrey also plans to add a restaurant and basement speakeasy to the space.
Pelphrey, who is originally from Austin, Texas, told BizWest that he was inspired by seeing the music scene flourish in his native town and wants to heighten Loveland’s music scene and support its art community.
To that end, he said, the facility will have free practice space for local musicians that will include equipment like drums and amplifiers so musicians don’t have to carry their own equipment around.
“We’re going to be generous and make stuff available,” Pelphrey said. “Just be accommodating, and then that naturally becomes a place that musicians want to hang out.”
Pelphrey said the space will also be available to school theater groups, glee clubs and other performing-arts groups.
“Really, what we want to do is reveal local talent and promote enthusiasm in the arts,” he said.
The project is going through the development review process with the city. Pelphrey said he hopes to have portions of the venue open by the end of the year, but permitting delays may push that out to spring 2023.
“When you do music right, there’s a moment that just engages you and speaks to you, and that’s what brings you back again,” Pelphrey said. “Genuinely, I believe we’ve got an opportunity to seed a music industry in Loveland.”
LOVELAND — The former Elks Lodge building at 103 East Fourth Street is set to become a live music performance venue after being sold to a local investor.
Sponsored Content
NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland
From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.
The buyer is Michael Pelphrey, who owns Berthoud-based general contractor Aslan Construction Inc. He purchased the 25,500-square-foot, 100-year-old building for $1.85 million last month. Julius Tabert from CBRE Group Inc. represented Pelphrey in the sale.
“The acoustics in there are just straight-up outstanding,” Pelphry told BizWest. “Acoustics are a difficult thing, and the way the space is oriented makes a huge difference.”
Pelphrey also plans to add a restaurant and basement speakeasy to the space.
Pelphrey, who is originally from Austin, Texas, told BizWest that he was inspired by seeing the music scene flourish in his native town and wants to heighten Loveland’s music scene and support its art community.
To that end, he said, the facility will have free practice space for local musicians that will include equipment like drums and amplifiers so musicians don’t have to carry their own equipment around.
“We’re going to be generous and make stuff available,” Pelphrey said. “Just be accommodating, and then that naturally becomes a place that musicians want to hang out.”
Pelphrey said the…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!