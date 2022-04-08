Former Loveland Elks Lodge building to be converted into live music venue

LOVELAND — The former Elks Lodge building at 103 East Fourth Street is set to become a live music performance venue after being sold to a local investor.

The former Elks Lodge building at 103 E. Fourth St. will be converted into a live music venue. Courtesy CBRE Group Inc.

The buyer is Michael Pelphrey, who owns Berthoud-based general contractor Aslan Construction Inc. He purchased the 25,500-square-foot, 100-year-old building for $1.85 million last month. Julius Tabert from CBRE Group Inc. represented Pelphrey in the sale.

“The acoustics in there are just straight-up outstanding,” Pelphry told BizWest. “Acoustics are a difficult thing, and the way the space is oriented makes a huge difference.”

Pelphrey also plans to add a restaurant and basement speakeasy to the space.

Pelphrey, who is originally from Austin, Texas, told BizWest that he was inspired by seeing the music scene flourish in his native town and wants to heighten Loveland’s music scene and support its art community.

To that end, he said, the facility will have free practice space for local musicians that will include equipment like drums and amplifiers so musicians don’t have to carry their own equipment around.

“We’re going to be generous and make stuff available,” Pelphrey said. “Just be accommodating, and then that naturally becomes a place that musicians want to hang out.”

Pelphrey said the space will also be available to school theater groups, glee clubs and other performing-arts groups.

“Really, what we want to do is reveal local talent and promote enthusiasm in the arts,” he said.

The project is going through the development review process with the city. Pelphrey said he hopes to have portions of the venue open by the end of the year, but permitting delays may push that out to spring 2023.

“When you do music right, there’s a moment that just engages you and speaks to you, and that’s what brings you back again,” Pelphrey said. “Genuinely, I believe we’ve got an opportunity to seed a music industry in Loveland.”