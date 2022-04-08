Bank of Colorado approved for new Arizona loan office

FORT COLLINS — Bank of Colorado, a Fort Collins-based institution with branches throughout the region, was approved this year by the Colorado Banking Board to open a new loan-production office in Sedona, Arizona.
New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.
Bank of Colorado operates branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in Loveland, Greeley, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Johnstown. It also operates a loan-production office in Boulder.
In addition to its locations in Colorado and Arizona, Bank of Colorado operates in New Mexico.
The institution has more than $6.5 billion in assets and more than $5.7 million in deposits.
