Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox to open after renovations

DENVER — After a pandemic-induced closure and nine months of renovations, music venue Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox will fully reopen Apr. 13.

The Denver Post reports several concerts will be held at the venue ahead of the full reopening, and a built-out patio is slated to finish in May.