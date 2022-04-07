Greenwood & Myers Mortuary opening Frederick funeral home

BOULDER — Family-owned Boulder funeral home Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is opening its second location, this time in Frederick, a rapidly growing community without its own funeral services operation.

The full-service Frederick outpost, which is located at 502 Walnut St. and will celebrate a ribbon cutting on April 13, encompasses about 4,200-square-feet — roughly half the size of the Greenwood & Myers location in Boulder — and includes a crematorium.

“There are a lot of new rooftops going in” throughout Frederick and its neighboring communities in the Carbon Valley, Mike Greenwood, who co-owns Greenwood & Myers Mortuary with his brother John Greenwood, told BizWest. “Until we open up, there haven’t been any funeral service [providers] out there — no funeral homes or anyone really who can provide those services.”

The company bought the St. Theresa Catholic Church property in Frederick several years ago with intention of converting it into a funeral home, but the building was lost to a fire in 2019.

Rather than retrofitting the space, Greenwood & Myers Mortuary built a new funeral home on the property from the ground up.

“We’ve been working on it for about two-and-a-half years now,” Mike Greenwood said.

The Boulder location has a beer and wine license, but the Frederick funeral home does not.

Greenwood said it was critical for the company’s second location to include a crematorium, as cremations are becoming increasingly popular compared to burials.

“The majority of people in Colorado are selecting cremation,” he said. “It’s been trending in the cremation direction for some time now.”