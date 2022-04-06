PRPA hires executive to assist with transition to non carbon power sources

FORT COLLINS — Raj Singam Setti will lead Platte River Power Authority’s new transition and integration division.

PRPA hired Singam Setti after a nationwide search.

“This division was created to focus on achieving the Resource Diversification Policy and combines information and operational technologies with energy solutions and distributed energy resources,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a written statement. “Leading this diverse division requires the extensive, specialized experience and exceptional leadership skills possessed by Raj, and I am pleased to have him join our senior leadership team.”

According to a press statement, Setti has held leadership positions in resource portfolio strategy, digital transformation, clean energy integration and grid solutions. Most recently, he was principal adviser for a clean energy investment bank, and was director of grid innovation and portfolio integration for Wabash Valley Power Alliance, a generation and transmission electric cooperative in Indianapolis.

In his new position, he will help Platte River and the owner communities — Loveland, Longmont, Estes Park and Fort Collins — work toward achieving 100% non carbon energy generation. The new division will also work directly with operations and finance to ensure that system reliability and financial sustainability are maintained as Platte River moves toward non carbon energy sources.

“To succeed in this transformation, we need innovative methods to plan and integrate information and operational technologies with the ultimate goal of a reliable and affordable transition,” Singam Setti said in a written statement. “We can achieve this only with a vision, stewardship of assets and a commitment to the communities we serve.”

Singam Setti began at PRPA on March 1.