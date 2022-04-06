Greeley City Council approves Poudre Heights PUD

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council Tuesday night approved a rezone and preliminary planned unit development for Poudre Heights, a 277-acre mixed-use development in northwest Greeley. Both measures passed 6-0, with councilman Brett Payton not present.
The development could contain up to 1,185 residential units on 100 acres, with 108 acres dedicated to mixed-use development and 30 acres of industrial land. It will also feature more than 50 acres of open space.
The council had previously approved the creation of metropolitan districts for Poudre Heights with a levy of 60 mills.
Brian Smerud, founder and CEO of project developer Poudre Bay Partners LLC, said negotiations with homebuilders have already begun. The developer hopes to have some of the residential land under contract by the end of the year, Smerud said.
Poudre Heights will be located directly north of the Promontory development across West 10th Street and west of 101st Avenue. It will extend north well beyond Fourth Street. Several other metro districts have been proposed for west Greeley in recent years: Lake Bluff directly to the east, Promontory directly to the south, and Delantero near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Weld County Road 17.
“It’s pretty exciting for that area north of 10th Street,” Smerud said.
Poudre Heights is also just east of the Shurview Property, a nearly 1,000-acre parcel of open space that Greeley acquired last month. Smerud said that the developer hopes to tie Poudre Heights’ open space trail system into Shurview’s.
“I think it’s great for Greeley,” Smerud said.
GREELEY — The Greeley City Council Tuesday night approved a rezone and preliminary planned unit development for Poudre Heights, a 277-acre mixed-use development in northwest Greeley. Both measures passed 6-0, with councilman Brett Payton not present.
The development could contain up to 1,185 residential units on 100 acres, with 108 acres dedicated to mixed-use development and 30 acres of industrial land. It will also feature more than 50 acres of open space.
The council had previously approved the creation of metropolitan districts for Poudre Heights with a levy of 60 mills.
Brian Smerud, founder and CEO of project developer Poudre Bay Partners LLC, said negotiations with homebuilders have already begun. The developer hopes to have some of the residential land under contract by the end of the year, Smerud said.
Poudre Heights will be located directly north of the Promontory development across West 10th Street and west of 101st Avenue. It will extend north well beyond Fourth Street. Several other metro districts have been proposed for west Greeley in recent years: Lake Bluff directly to the east, Promontory directly to the south, and Delantero near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Weld County Road 17.
“It’s pretty exciting for that area north of 10th Street,” Smerud said.
Poudre Heights is also just east of the Shurview Property, a nearly 1,000-acre parcel of open space that Greeley acquired last month. Smerud said that the developer hopes to tie Poudre Heights’ open space trail system into Shurview’s.
“I think it’s great for Greeley,” Smerud said.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!