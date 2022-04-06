Boulder County’s Restaurant Week organizers launch First Sip

BOULDER — First Bite, the organizers of Boulder County’s Restaurant Week, are launching First Sip, a beverage-focused event set for April 28 through May 1.

The event, in which about three dozen local eateries and watering holes are participating, will feature cocktail classes, drink specials and complimentary tastings, according to a First Sip news release.

“It is time for the stars of our beverage scene to be highlighted with their own event.” First Sip owner Jessica Benjamin said in the release. “Restaurants often feel the focus of diners’ attention is on the food, so we wanted to provide a platform that would properly showcase their incredible beverage offerings — including some opportunities for a deeper dive with a handful of intimate events.”

For tickets and more information, visit https://firstbiteboulder.com.