Applications open for next Estes BASE accelerator

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Economic Development Corp. has opened applications for the fourth cohort of its Business Accelerator Services of Estes (BASE) program, a free, six-month intensive dive into building and growing a business.
The program, which will run from this October through May 2023, will consist of two in-person learning days per month — a total of 12 to 16 hours per month — and several additional meetings for the BASE Business Book Club and an Accountability Group, which would total two to four hours a month. The program helps business leaders in the core areas of leadership, operations and innovation.
Graduating from the program requires a completed Business Model Canvas, 6- to 12-month operating plan and a 10-minute presentation for the Business Showcase in April 2023, which is designed to give BASE participants an opportunity to present their companies to the community and to give the community a better understanding of how they can support local businesses.
Questions about the program or requests for more information before applying can be directed to program manager Jana Sanchez at jsanchez@estesparkedc.com. The application is online at estesparkedc.com.
The third BASE cohort will culminate with a Business Showcase on April 19 at the Ridgeline Hotel’s Estes Park Conference Center, 201 S. St. Vrain Ave. Companies completing the program will present beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the top five presentations will be open to the public at 6 p.m. “Heavy hors d’oeuvres” and beverages will be provided and a cash bar will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
