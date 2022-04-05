LogRhythm shakes up executive team with new hires, promotions

BOULDER — Cybersecurity firm LogRhythm Inc. has hired or promoted a handful of new executives, including Chris O’Malley, the company’s new CEO.

Additionally, LogRhythm elevated Kish Dill to chief product and customer officer and brought aboard Matthew Sarafian as chief people officer.

The company also hired Steve Kansa, its new vice president of product management for product delivery, and promoted Jonathan Zulberg to vice president of product management for design and innovation, LogRhythm said in a news release.

O’Malley was formerly CEO at software company Compuware Corp.

Sarafian came from the same company, where he was previously Compuware’s vice president of human resources and operations.

“LogRhythm is built on nearly two decades of solving customers’ challenges through our unparalleled service and industry-best solutions,” O’Malley said in the release. “We’ve seen double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue and are seeing record customer renewals supporting our effort to invest in our product organization and deliver the trusted solutions our customers require to defend their businesses. With the hiring of our new executives and product leaders, we will continue to answer the call from our customers and uphold our mission to be a valued, technology partner.”