Vestas sells land in Brighton for $9.38M

BRIGHTON — The American branch of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S has offloaded a parcel of vacant land near its Brighton manufacturing facility.

Through the entity Vestas Nacelles America Inc., the company sold the 52.1-acre parcel for $9.38 million to Maryville, Tenn. homebuilder Clayton Supply LLC.

The address for the parcel is 1501 E. Crown Prince Blvd. It is directly north of Vestas’ manufacturing facility across Crown Prince Boulevard.

In February 2021, Vestas announced that it would lay off 450 workers across its Brighton and Pueblo facilities and consolidate its manufacturing operations in Windsor. According to the company’s website, however, the Brighton facility still manufactures nacelles and turbine hubs.

Representatives from Vestas and Clayton Supply have not responded to requests for comment.