JBS, Lineage Logistics to break ground on Windsor cold-storage facility

WINDSOR — JBS USA Holdings Inc. and Lineage Logistics Holding LLC will break ground Tuesday on a new cold-storage facility in Windsor. The two companies received tax incentives from the town of Windsor to build the 200,000 square foot facility.

Tax incentives include $1.3 million in reimbursements and fee waivers, as well as more than $240,000 in personal property tax rebates. The project is expected to create more than 80 full-time jobs, and generate almost $4 million in financial impact for the town of Windsor. The new jobs created will have an average salary of more than $50,000 per year.

The cold-storage facility is slated to serve as a hub to distribute products to west coast JBS customers. The Brazilian-owned JBS USA operates a large meat-packing plant in Greeley that employs more than 3,000 people.

Construction costs for the new facility are expected to be around $99 million. Lineage Logistics, JBS USA, OmniTRAX, Upstate Colorado Economic Development and Broe Real Estate will all be represented at the groundbreaking. Weld County Commissioner Scott James and Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer will also speak at the event.

In a statement, Lineage Logistics said the new facility represents an investment of more than $100 million into Windsor.

Lineage Logistics operates more than 350 cold food storage facilities around the world and employs more than 17,000 people.

The land for the new facility, set to be at 31375 Great Western Drive in Windsor, was purchased by Lineage Logistics from the Great Western Industrial Park for $2,683,000 million on Dec. 20, 2021. The Great Western Industrial Park sits east of Colorado Highway 257 and south of Colorado Highway 392.

Windsor competed to host the facility with towns in other states, including Texas and Utah.